Here’s when to expect warmer temperatures in Metro Detroit after chilly Monday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan.

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

Grab an extra blanket tonight as temperatures plunge. Skies will be clear overnight; Tomorrow will be bright and warmer. A few showers are possible mid-week. Hotter weather arrives by the end of the work week.

The weather for the 2022 Ford Fireworks will be fantastic! Above all, it remains dry. Spectators may want jackets or sweatshirts as the temperature drops; The mercury will be in the middle 60s when the first fireworks launch. It will be in the low 60s by the grand finale.

Monday night will be clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s in the 50s.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday becomes warmer with abundant sunshine; Daytime highs reach the low 80s. Scattered rain showers are possible late Tuesday night.

Wednesday

Wednesday will have spotty showers in the morning and much warmer conditions in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Thursday

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday

Friday will also be a scorcher with more sunshine and highs near 90°F.

Weekend forecast

Showers and thunderstorms arrive late Friday and early Saturday; Saturday will not be as hot but warm. Highs will be in the low 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the low 80s.

