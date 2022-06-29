How hot will it get this weekend in Metro Detroit?

DETROIT – A cold front crossing the area brought that band of showers this morning, and while we needed the rain, what we received wasn’t nearly enough. I measured only 0.11 inches at my house in Farmington Hills, and initial reports I’ve seen from some of the airports suggest that many of you received the same, and some even got less.

What we need is a good soaker, an all-day inch of rain. Yes, that makes life rough for kids at our local camps and for anybody with outdoor activity aspirations. But if you’ve seen the crunchy, brown lawns that I’ve seen, then you know that we need this rain, not to mention how vital it is for our local farmers. If somebody has a good rain dance, please share it with me on Twitter (@PGLocal4)!

Tonight will become mostly clear, and temperatures should drop into the low-to-mid-60s (17 degrees Celsius), which will make for a relatively comfortable sleeping night. However, a light and variable wind mean that there eventually won’t be much breeze coming in the windows.

This evening’s sunset is at 9:14 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 6 a.m.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot on Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius). Wind will blow from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Dewpoints will creep into the low-60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius), so while that’s a bit more humid, it certainly is not what we’d call oppressive.

Mostly clear and warm Thursday night, this will not be good sleeping weather for those without air conditioning, as it’ll take all night long for temperatures to get down near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), and the steaminess will be increasing.

Friday

Friday will be the start of a long holiday weekend for some, but regardless of whether or not you have the day off, you do need to be aware of a cold front approaching. The day will start mostly sunny, and then the front crosses the area during the afternoon. Initially, there will be a nice line of showers and thunderstorms moving southeastward toward us. By noon, that line will extend from the tip of the thumb to the west of Lansing. However, as with many of our cold front this spring and early summer, the rain will start breaking up as it crosses our area. Right now, it appears that the best chance for some meaningful rain will generally be north of M-59, with those of us farther south getting much less. Obviously, there is still plenty of time to fine-tune this part of the forecast. I’ll update you again on Thursday.

Highs Friday will range from near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) to the south, where it will still be very humid, to low-to-mid-80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius) north of I-69 with some drier air working in there.

Skies eventually become partly cloudy Friday night, with much more comfortable lows in the low-to-mid-60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Holiday weekend forecast

You know my rule about three-day holiday weekend weather: it’s best two-out-of-three. If two of the three days have nice weather, then we shouldn’t complain. Getting only one nice day gives us reason to gripe while getting all three days with nice weather means we’re living large. Right now, I don’t think we’ll have too much to complain about this weekend!

Saturday and Sunday both look mostly sunny, and the air behind the Friday cold front is much drier, which means that highs both days in the mid-80s (29 degrees Celsius) should be enjoyable for most but perhaps still too warm for those who don’t like the heat.

Ad

Fourth of July forecast

Monday is the only question mark, as it appears that a weak cold front will cross the area. Some computer models keep us completely dry, while others try to spit out a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms. I know that a lot of you will be enjoying the holiday and perhaps grilling, so just keep an eye on the Local4Casters weather app’s real-time radar to stay ahead of any quick pop-ups. Highs Monday will be in the mid-to-upper-80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius), with a bit more humidity than over the weekend.

