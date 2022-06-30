Here’s when to expect rain in Metro Detroit as holiday weekend approaches

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – As expected, it’s a scorcher Thursday with temperatures near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius). Fortunately, (also as expected), dewpoints are only in the 50s (14 degrees Celsius) in many areas, so this is a dry heat with no heat index readings being reported at any of our airport reporting stations.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight, but the clouds will be high, thin cirrus clouds not capable of generating precipitation. Dewpoints will be increasing, so it’ll become noticeably muggy, with lows only reaching the low-70s (22 degrees Celsius)—southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 9:14 p.m., and Friday morning’s sunrise is at 6:01 a.m.

Friday

Partly cloudy and steamy to start on Friday, then a cold front approaches from the northwest in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will precede the front, with earlier chances the farther north and west you are and later chances farther south and east. We desperately need some rain around here, so hopefully, some of us will see some downpours out of this because rain chances aren’t very strong after this through the end of next week (more on this later).

Highs will be set earlier in the afternoon before the clouds and rain arrive and will range from upper-80s (31 degrees Celsius) south to low-80s (28 degrees Celsius) north—southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain moves out by early Friday evening, with some fog possible toward Saturday morning, especially on the east side. Lows are in the low-60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Holiday weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday will be hot, but not humid, summer days, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Fourth of July forecast

And I’ve now taken the rain out of the Monday forecast! The 4th looks partly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Next chance for rain

There are no big rain chances next week. Tuesday and Wednesday offer our best chances, but even on those days, I don’t expect anything widespread. It’ll be a case of the haves and have-nots. Then another sprawling high-pressure area will reestablish itself over the Great Lakes toward the end of next week, which would keep us dry all the way through next weekend if this verifies. Highs should hold near the mid-80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) all week.

So let’s pray we get some good downpours Friday because it is entirely possible that some of us may not get another drop for another week or more.

