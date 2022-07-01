Stormy start to the holiday weekend in Metro Detroit: Here’s what’s ahead

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Thunderstorms have erupted ahead of a cold front that is slowly sliding southeastward across the area. As long as we can keep the winds in check, this is MUCH needed rain.

The storms should end by early evening…although keep in mind that a couple of high-resolution computer models try to generate a secondary line of showers and storms that could impact the far northern part of the area early this evening.

Skies will clear after the storms move out, with lower dewpoints moving in, thus letting temps drop into the low-60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) by dawn. Wind will eventually blow from the west at 2 to 5 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 9:13 p.m., and Saturday morning’s sunrise is at 6:01 a.m.

Holiday Weekend Update

Mostly sunny skies and drier air will greet us on Saturday, although skies may become partly cloudy or even partly sunny late in the day into Saturday evening. Highs in the mid-80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius). West wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Partly cloudy and very comfortable Saturday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the low-80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the mid-60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on 4th of July Monday, with highs warming into the upper-80s (31 degrees Celsius). Have a great holiday, but please be safe…and respectful to your neighbors and their pets…if you’re using fireworks.

Next Rain

Timing our specific rain chances next week is very difficult, because many of those batches of thunderstorms will be generated by very small disturbances that our computer models simply do not have a good handle on this far in advance. There is at least a chance of storms Tuesday through Thursday but, if you asked me to rank the days by which has the highest chances for some rain based upon today’s models, I would say that Thursday is #1, Tuesday is #2 and Wednesday is #3…although none of them are a slam dunk due to the uncertainties discussed above. It should not rain all day each day, but there are chances.

We should have highs generally in the mid-80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) all week long. And I do see a potentially extended stretch of dry weather from next Friday through Monday, so we’d better get some rain midweek.

