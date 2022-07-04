Here’s when to expect rain as heat continues in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The dry weather continues to cross southeastern Michigan as we work throughout our Fourth of July holiday, but that sunshine is going to come to an end. Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop as we had through the late evening and into the overnight hours tonight. A few of those could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, some hail, and heavy rainfall. Overnight lows are dropping into the lower 70s tonight with a south wind at 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday

As we head into your Tuesday, we will start the day with showers and thunderstorms early before we break up the cloud cover and bring some sunshine in the forecast as we have through the late morning and into the afternoon hours. With that sunshine, and the humidity around, that is going to dial-up summer heat and humidity by the time we get to the afternoon. High temperatures are heading into the lower 90s for everyone, but once you factor in the humidity, heat index values will be at the end of the mid to upper 90s by the time we get to the late afternoon hours.

Wednesday

Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to be possible late Tuesday night and into early on Wednesday morning. These thunderstorms are all running around a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere that is bringing extreme heat through the Midwest and into the lower Ohio Valley. With southeastern Michigan on the edge of that ridge of high pressure, thunderstorm complexes will run along that and write into portions of southeastern Michigan. Any thunderstorms that do develop Tuesday evening and early on Wednesday morning could also be on the strong side with gusty winds and hail, in addition to heavy rainfall. The high temperature is a few degrees cooler, only heading into the middle 80s by the time we get to Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday

The theme of thunderstorms continues as we had throughout our Thursday. Expect plenty of cloud cover with chances for showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures a few degrees below average as well only make it into the lower 80s by the time we get to Thursday afternoon. Expect those clouds to start to break up a little bit as we had from late Thursday night and early on Friday morning before drier weather moves into the region.

Weekend forecast

High pressure is going to start to build back into the region as we had through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend, in addition to early next week. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds as we have throughout our Friday, giving way to plenty of sunshine for next weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, then a few more clouds moving in by the time we get to early next week. High is very close to average in the low to mid-80s through the end of the week, end of the weekend, and into next Monday as well.

