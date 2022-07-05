Here’s when to expect humidity and rain as hot temperatures continue in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – After some early morning downpours, the rest of the day gradually becomes brighter and hotter, and more humid. Tonight will be warm with partly cloudy skies. A bit more instability lingers that will lead to on and off showers and storms for the next couple of days. The weekend weather is looking wonderful.

The rest of Tuesday goes from overcast skies to mostly cloudy and partly sunny conditions. Will be in the hot and humid sector of a weather system the rest of the day. This will lead to temperatures increasing to the 80s. If any sun breaks out, it will make it to 90°F. Heat indices will be near 90°F or more much of the day. Just remember to stay hydrated, limit strenuous activity and keep children and pets away from empty vehicles.

Tuesday evening will be mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Showers and thunderstorms for to the west of the region. They will race across our South Zone (south of I-94) after 10 p.m.

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm; Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s. There is a chance of on and off showers and storms. Remember to follow the motto, “when thunder roars, get indoors.”

Thursday

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer, with another chance of scattered showers and storms during the day. House will be near 85°F.

Friday

Friday will be partly sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower middle 80s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday will be perfect days to get the car washed, the kids to the pool or head to the beach, or out on the water. Each day will be mostly sunny. Saturday’s and Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

