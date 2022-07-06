Here’s how long humidity and rain will stick around in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – After a soggy start to the day, we’re drying out for a bit. But more rain returns before we head into the weekend.

We’ll hang on to some clouds tonight with a few breaks here and there. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s. Some patchy fog is also possible thanks to the recent rainfall, higher humidity, and light winds in place.

Thursday

Thursday also features partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity stays noticeable as well but won’t be as oppressive as it has been the past couple of days. It looks like we’re going to get more dry time Thursday, but that changes Friday as rain is set to return.

Friday

The best chance for rain comes in the morning Friday, but a few light showers may linger into the early afternoon. While the severe threat Friday morning isn’t very high, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. The humidity also stays through high Friday, so it will continue to feel a little heavy before pleasant changes move in this weekend.

Ad

Weekend forecast

Lots of sunshine and drier air moves in for the weekend, giving way to what should be a couple of very nice days. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 80s.

Next week forecast

Next week starts off on a dry and pleasant note, but hotter temperatures, higher humidity, and rain chances return by the middle part of the week.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.