Rain expected ahead of weekend in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to know

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – After a nice day Thursday, we’ll leapfrog into a great-looking weekend. The leaping will be over Friday, which features a few showers, so keep the umbrellas at the ready.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 60s, a touch above normal for this time of the year.

Friday

After a dry start to the day, rain moves in later in the morning on Friday. While most of what we see is just light to moderate rain, there could be a few pockets of heavier rain, perhaps even a rumble of thunder. The severe threat though Friday is slim to none. Showers continue through the afternoon but should wrap up as we head into the evening hours. While most everyone gets in on the action, it looks like our south zone will have the best chances and the highest rainfall totals. With that being said, this rainmaker is not a soaker by any means.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks great! More sunshine, lower humidity, and pleasant temperatures all piecing together two very pleasant days. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Ad

Next week forecast

Changes come next week as hotter temperatures, higher humidity, and rain are all set to return. Shower chances look best Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. On top of that, the humidity will make the middle-80-degree high temperatures feel more like the 90s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.