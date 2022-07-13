Tracking storms that could bring downpours, high winds to Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Scattered thunderstorms developed right on schedule this afternoon, and while there were some briefly torrential downpours in spots (much-needed rain, I might add) and gusty winds, this weather will be out of the area by late afternoon, and we have a dry night ahead. Cooler air will filter in overnight, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid-to-upper-50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius) by dawn. Wind will blow from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

This evening’s sunset is at 9:09 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 6:10 a.m.

Thursday

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) and low humidity, making for a wonderful summer day. Northeast wind at 5 to 9 mph will keep those eastside lakeshore locations a bit cooler.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees (14 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low-80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low-60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the mid-80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

It appears that showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday. I’ll need another day or two to try and get more specific on the timing, but, at this point, plan for Saturday to be your day to get outdoor chores done. Highs Sunday are in the low-80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Hot Air Comes Roaring Back

It appears that highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) are possible by Tuesday and, after a brief mid-week cooldown, return later in the week into next weekend.

