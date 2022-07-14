Showers, scattered storms possible this weekend -- here’s when you can expect them

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – What a beautiful day today as much drier air filtered in overnight, which provided beautiful sleeping weather, and a very comfortable Thursday with abundant sunshine and temperatures near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) in most spots.

We’ll hang onto mostly clear skies overnight, which is great news because the International Space Station will fly overhead. You can read details about where and when to look here .

The dry air will once again keep temperatures very comfortable, with lows in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) and calm air.

Friday

Our Finally Friday starts mostly sunny, but clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs should once again be near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius)—south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Weekend forecast

Unfortunately, we now have some changes to the weekend forecast. An upper-level disturbance that was handled terribly by the computer models on Wednesday will track from northwest Minnesota to southern Ohio Friday night into Saturday morning. That will generate showers – some of which could actually get close to areas west of US-23 by Friday evening – and give us a (much-needed) rain chance through Friday night; Lows Friday night are in the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Some of those showers will be around when we wake up Saturday morning but will then end with at least partial sunshine developing. However, any sun we get will heat us up into the mid-80s (29 degrees Celsius), which, combined with higher dewpoints filtering in, creates a pop-up thunderstorm chance by mid-to-late Saturday afternoon.

Any scattered storms should end Saturday night, and we’ll probably start Sunday mostly cloudy, with a repeat scenario of possible thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

I want to emphasize that there is now tremendous uncertainty in the weekend forecast (we meteorologists are very uneasy with radical changes in how the models handle a particular weather pattern). I will have access to multiple high-resolution models on Friday that will hopefully shed more light on the timing of any weekend rain.

Heat returns

Most, if not all, of next week, looks hot and humid, with highs generally in the upper-80s to low-90s (31 to 33 degrees Celsius). Now would be a good time to talk to any elderly relatives or friends who don’t have air conditioning to prepare them for a very comfortable week ahead.

