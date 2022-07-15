Tracking rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

DETROIT – An approaching upper-level disturbance will spread showers into the area from west to east during the evening. There is nothing crazy or severe about this precipitation; just much-needed rain headed our way. Temperatures overnight will be milder than the past two nights, with lows generally in the low-to-mid-60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius). We’ll have light wind from the southeast at 4 to 7 mph.

Friday evening’s sunset is at 9:08 p.m., and Saturday morning’s sunrise is at 6:11 a.m.

Saturday

Most of the overnight showers should be gone by daybreak; perhaps there will be a couple left in the area if you are a very early riser. But those will quickly move out, and I now think that most of the rest of our Saturday will be dry. Technically, there is a small chance for a pop-up thunderstorm in the late afternoon, but most of us shouldn’t see one. Just peek at the Local4Casters app’s real-time radar every so often, just in case. Skies will become partly cloudy, allowing temperatures to rise into the low-to-mid-80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius)—southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph; Becoming cloudy Saturday night, with a few showers possible late at night. Lows in the upper-60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday, but let’s hope they are more of the scattered variety (which some models suggest) rather than a solid area of rain. That would at least allow us to try and sneak outside for a bit to try and enjoy some of the day; Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Heat next week

Partly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid-80s (30 degrees Celsius).

We’ll then be in the upper-80s to low-90s (31 to 33 degrees Celsius) the rest of the week into next weekend, except for Thursday when we cool back into the low-to-mid-80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius). Our best chance for rain next week is a possible thunderstorm Wednesday and maybe a light shower on Thursday. If we don’t get much rain these two days, then we’ll probably be dry most of the week.

