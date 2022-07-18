Air quality alert in effect as potentially dangerous heat approaches Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan Monday and Tuesday.

Welcome to Monday, Motown.

Today becomes brighter and much warmer after some of the rain we had early this morning. The sky is clear later tonight, and it will be mild. Tuesday will be even hotter. The next chance of any organized showers or storms will be on Wednesday.

Temperatures continue to climb with Monday afternoon shine sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 80s. You can still do your part to limit air pollution levels by carpooling, using public transportation, and taking a break from mowing the lawn.

Monday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the low 80s before sunset and in the 70s afterward.

Sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

Monday night will be mild as skies become clear. Overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70°F.

Sunrise is at 6:14 a.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hotter. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 90s. Remember to use your sunblock and stay hydrated. Water is the best thing to drink. Also, dress in light and loose-fitting clothes and stay near air-conditioned areas. Limiting strenuous activity, especially in the midday and afternoon, is a good idea too.

Wednesday

A new storm system arrives by Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible under partly sunny skies. When it’s not raining, it will be hot again. Daytime temperatures will be near 90°F.

Thursday

Thursday becomes mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Friday

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot. It will be a good car wash day and an excellent pool day with afternoon temperatures back to near 90°F.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers. It will be warm with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday has a chance of showers and storms as well. Highs will be in the lower middle 80s.

