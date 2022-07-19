Here’s when rain chances could interrupt these hot temperatures in Metro Detroit

This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

DETROIT – Air quality alert still in effect as dangerously hot temperatures persist with chance of rain for Metro Detroit

Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Tuesday afternoon remains a scorcher with partly mostly sunny skies. It feels even hotter when you factor in the humidity. Air quality is a concern again, as well. There’s only a slight chance of a shower thunderstorm today but a better chance Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon is sizzling under partly the mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures are in the low 90s. It is more humid than yesterday, so heat indices are in the middle 90s. If you have to be outdoors, remember to stay hydrated, wear light and loose-fitting clothes, limit strenuous activity, and stay near air-conditioned areas.

You can keep air pollution levels down by carpooling, using public transportation or taking a break from mowing the lawn, or using gas-powered equipment.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible with instability in the atmosphere. If there is any wet weather, there is a better chance of it happening north of 8 Mile Road.

Tuesday evening remains hot and humid; Temperatures will be in the low 90s before dinner time and 80s afterward. Any isolated showers or thunderstorms will diminish slowly.

Sunset is at 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be 70°F; It will feel like it’s in the 70s all night. Make sure your air conditioners are working, and homes are well ventilated. It’s always a good idea to check on seniors and your neighbors before going to bed.

Sunrise is at 6:15 a.m.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be sweltering. Highs will be around 90°F, with heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100°F. It’s another day to look after one another. On top of that, there is a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of I-75.

There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms, downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging wind and hail. Wet weather is more likely to develop by 3 p.m. and afterward.

Thursday

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot. Humidity goes down a bit as temperatures rise to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Friday

Friday will be partly sunny and hot. Highs will be near 90°F. There’s a minor chance of having a shower or thunderstorm.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be partly sunny and hot, with a slight chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday will not be as hot with more cloud cover; It will be quite warm with highs in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely.

