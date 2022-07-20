Hot, muggy in Metro Detroit following Wednesday afternoon storms

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

The intense storms we saw on Wednesday afternoon are now gone, but a few lingering showers are hanging around. These showers are moving through an air mass that has been worked over pretty well, so we’re not anticipating any severe weather. A few showers will be around through the early evening.

We dry out overnight as temperatures only drop into the lower 70s. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out, but given that winds will still be up, we’re not anticipating it to be a widespread problem.

More sunshine will return in the next couple of days. However, some models are squeezing out a shower or two Thursday. Most, if not all, look to stay dry. The highs Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 90s.

What to expect this weekend

The weekend brings back the chance for rain and a few storms, with the best chances coming Sunday. We anticipate a few showers on Saturday, but it won’t be an all-day wash-out event. Sunday, there’s a much better chance for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

Beyond that, we get a little bit of relief from the heat. Highs are in the 90s through Saturday, but early next week, we “cool” a bit with highs in the lower to middle 80s.