Metro Detroit weather: Tracking two rain chances as temps trend down

DETROIT – A cold front late Sunday was the spark for showers and storms that have no sailed out of our area as we get up and going. Good Monday morning Metro Detroit! Skies will not clear out entirely, but our temperatures and humidity will be trending in a much more comfortable direction today. Conditions are dry as you head out into temperatures in the low to mid 60s for that walk to work, jog around the block, or simply strut to your car.

Sunrise is at 6:19 a.m.

You will notice a different feel in the air on a great day to get outside and do just about anything. The humidity will be present a little bit in the morning, but not as much in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and light winds WNW 5-12mph. The skies will not be very sunny for very long today yet clouds never completely cover the sky making it partly cloudy to partly sunny and dry weather all day after a weekend where we had showers both days.

Sunset is at 9 p.m.

Tuesday would be the pick day of the week until you get a look at what is coming later this week and weekend. A nice mix of sun and clouds around Metro Detroit Tuesday with morning temps in the comfy 50s if you want to give the AC a break over the next couple of days. Highs will be warming into the low 80s in the afternoon and that sun will be with us through the late afternoon while the humidity stays on the low side.

We will see an increase of clouds on Wednesday while rain chances are still up in the air for our Hump Day. You can expect a dry morning with scattered rain and thundershowers moving through in the afternoon and evening. We have a couple of computer models that show quite a fade in the rain chances as they move across the state west to east on Wednesday. Highs should hit the low to maybe middle 80s with a midweek spike in humidity too. Unfortunately, not everyone will get showers late Wednesday and we will keep you posted as we get more data and get closer.

Thursday will be another iffy kind of weather day here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with a few spotty showers possible. Storms and most of the wet weather will be moving south of us all week and Thursday may be a slightly different story. That means it will be cloudy from those storms south of us, and just enough moisture in the skies to produce a few scattered rain showers Thursday which is the first day of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. Do not cancel any plans you have to go because these showers don’t look bad at all and we will see beautiful weather for most of this four-day golf event.

Friday through Sunday look perfect with sun and clouds and upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend.

