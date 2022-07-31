Showers, storms return to start the workweek

A great weekend is wrapping up on a pleasant note, but not far on the horizon is the return of showers and a few storms.

Skies stay clear tonight as temperatures drop into the middle to upper 60s. This quiet night will lead into a quiet start to your Monday. But it doesn’t stay that way for long.

During the afternoon Monday, we’ll be tracking a front moving through that will produce a few showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe.

The window for these storms looks to be around 11am until 4pm Monday, moving from west to east through the area. Severe weather is something that we’ll be watching for, with the biggest concerns being strong damaging winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of southeast Michigan under a marginal risk for severe weather, level 1 of 5 on the severe weather scale. We dry out Monday evening and also look forward to quiet weather returning for Tuesday.

The quiet weather won’t last long as another system brings us shower and storm chances Wednesday into Thursday, but long-range models differ a bit on the timing. At this point, storm chances look best during the overnight period Wednesday into Thursday, but some tweaking will likely need to be done in the coming days.

On top of rain and storm chances this week, we also see the return of heat and humidity. We’ll have highs in the 80s most of this week, but with the humidity it’s going to feel even hotter.

Heat index values Monday will be near 90 degrees. Wednesday is the hottest day of the week with highs in the 90s, and heat index values near triple digits.