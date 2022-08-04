Severe threat ends in Metro Detroit, but more storms possible Thursday

DETROIT – Showers hang around for most of the night tonight, but there will be some dry time here and there. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A few more spotty showers and storms are possible through your Thursday. What we see during the day won’t be nearly as widespread or as strong as what we saw Wednesday, but we’ll see some develop on radar. The severe threat with these will be pretty minimal. Highs Thursday will be in the middle 80s, but with the high humidity it will feel like it’s near 90 degrees.

More dry time is expected Friday and Saturday, but there’s still the slight chance for an isolated pop-up shower or two. The better chance for showers and storms looks to return later Sunday into Monday.

Even though we’re expecting more dry time this weekend, it’s still going to be hot. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be near 90 degrees, but it will feel a little warmer with the humidity still sticking around.

