Hot, humid Friday with chance of isolated storms ahead of the weekend -- Here’s what you can expect

DETROIT – After some sunshine working into the picture along with the heat and humidity into Friday afternoon, we’ve watched some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop across the region, and we will keep those into the forecast as we head into the mid to late evening hours tonight.

As we work through the overnight hours tonight, with all the moisture around, it is going to be a very warm and humid overnight. Will keep a mixture of clouds and stars into the forecast overnight Friday night but will also bring in the potential for some patchy dense fog overnight tonight and early on Saturday morning; Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.

Weekend forecast

For the first part of the weekend, we will take what we are expecting for Friday, rinse and repeat it for Saturday. A mixture of sunshine and clouds can be expected, as we had throughout the day. It will be hot and humid as well, with high temperatures heading into the lower 90s by the time we get to the afternoon. Heat index values will go into the low to mid-90s for everyone, thanks to all the moisture sticking around the region.

Better chance of showers and thunderstorms move into the region as we had through the end of the weekend and in the first part of next week. This is thanks to a cold front that will be working into the region.

High temperatures will remain a little lower 90s for everyone as we work throughout our Sunday, then drop into the middle 80s as we had to Monday.

Next week

Expect more clouds with chances for showers and thunderstorms on Monday as that cold front pulls into the region, with some sunshine on Sunday.

Once the front moves through the region, high pressure will build in from the northwest, and that will bring so much cooler Canadian air into the region, with sunshine expected as well as high temperatures dropping into the upper 70′s on Tuesday, then back into the 80s as we head from Wednesday through the end of next week.

