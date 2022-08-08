Metro Detroit weather: Steamy with storm chances

DETROIT – It’s been tough sledding for those without air conditioning, as daytime highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) with high humidity and muggy overnight lows in the 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius) has made it very uncomfortable for most. The heat and humidity have also created a very unstable atmosphere, which provided ample opportunity for batches of thunderstorms to pop seemingly at random, with the atmosphere’s high moisture content in this tropical airmass generating torrential downpours with the storms.

This general scenario will continue through our Monday, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel! A cold front will cross the area this evening, and that’s the front edge of a cooler, drier air mass that will be with us most of this week.

But first, steamy highs in the mid-to-upper-80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius) with very high humidity will keep things sticky and stifling, and a thunderstorm could pop up at any time. If you have outdoor plans, you know the drill by now: keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar to stay ahead of the weather.

I do not expect any severe weather today but, again, torrential downpours are likely, which always can cause localized flooding in urban areas where concrete cannot absorb the water like dirt can.

Wind will blow from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph possible.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:33 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:44 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms end tonight, with lows in the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius). Winds shift from southwest to northwest after the front moves through, at 8 to 13 mph.

Mostly cloudy to start on Tuesday, then skies become partly cloudy during the day. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), and you’ll notice the lower humidity!

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs in the low-to-mid-80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Another cold front crosses the area Wednesday night with a reinforcing air mass of cooler, drier air. A shower is possible overnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the – are you ready for this? – mid-to-upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius)!

We then hit a stretch that, right now, looks like a picture perfect Friday through Sunday period, with mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and highs in the upper-70s (26 degrees Celsius) Friday, near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) Saturday, and in the low-80s (28 degrees Celsius) on Sunday…and overnight lows should remain comfy.