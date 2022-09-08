Here’s when isolated showers could interrupt these hot temperatures in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Slight change to the weekend forecast as computer models are now bringing in a slight (very slight) chance of an isolated shower Saturday afternoon. Most of the area stays dry. More on that in a moment, but first, a beautiful end to the work week.

Friday

Nice and cool Friday morning, but you need to get up early if you want to jog in those comfortable temps in the 60s. We will warm up quickly under mostly sunny skies, with our afternoon highs reaching the low to mid-80s.

Weekend forecast

Feeling the heat on Saturday as high temps climb back into the mid-80s with a touch more humidity as well. High-resolution models now give a very slight chance of a brief afternoon shower. Most areas stay dry. Then on Sunday, more in the way of cloud cover but some filtered sunshine as well. Chance for a few scattered showers and highs back down closer to normal in the upper 70s. The best chance for widespread showers and storms will come Monday, with highs dipping below normal to start the work week.

