81º

Weather

Storms move out, cold front moves into Metro Detroit: What to expect as fall arrives

Cooling off in SE Michigan

Brett Collar, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather

DETROIT – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Wednesday evening and beyond.

Cooling Off

  • With some breaks in the clouds this afternoon, temperatures will rise some today before falling fast tonight.
  • Lows will be in the 50s Thursday morning… then in the afternoon we only make it into the lower to middle 60s.
  • As we head into the weekend we warm a bit, into the upper 60s/70s.

Humidity Dropping

  • Dew points are high in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon, making it feel more Florida like right now.
  • By tomorrow the humidity is basically not going to be even be noticeable.

Weekend/Early Next Week Rain

  • Still hanging on to the chance for some rain this weekend, and will even linger into early next week.
  • Saturday: A few showers around, but not a wash-out day. Some dry time here and there. More widespread rain at night.
  • Sunday: Scattered rain, could be a touch heavy later in the afternoon.
  • Monday/Tuesday: Lingering showers both days, but like Saturday not a wash-out event.

Tracking Fiona

  • Fiona is still a strong major hurricane, and looks to move by Bermuda later Thursday/early Friday as a category 4 storm.

Fall Starts Tomorrow

  • Most of tomorrow is summer, with the autumnal equinox officially at 9:03pm.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter