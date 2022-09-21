Storms move out, cold front moves into Metro Detroit: What to expect as fall arrives

DETROIT – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Wednesday evening and beyond.
Cooling Off
- With some breaks in the clouds this afternoon, temperatures will rise some today before falling fast tonight.
- Lows will be in the 50s Thursday morning… then in the afternoon we only make it into the lower to middle 60s.
- As we head into the weekend we warm a bit, into the upper 60s/70s.
Humidity Dropping
- Dew points are high in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon, making it feel more Florida like right now.
- By tomorrow the humidity is basically not going to be even be noticeable.
Weekend/Early Next Week Rain
- Still hanging on to the chance for some rain this weekend, and will even linger into early next week.
- Saturday: A few showers around, but not a wash-out day. Some dry time here and there. More widespread rain at night.
- Sunday: Scattered rain, could be a touch heavy later in the afternoon.
- Monday/Tuesday: Lingering showers both days, but like Saturday not a wash-out event.
Tracking Fiona
- Fiona is still a strong major hurricane, and looks to move by Bermuda later Thursday/early Friday as a category 4 storm.
Fall Starts Tomorrow
- Most of tomorrow is summer, with the autumnal equinox officially at 9:03pm.