You’ve probably heard a lot lately the terms, Hurricane, Tropical Storm and now, Post-Tropical Cyclone? Also, how did the original forecast for Hurricane Ian compare to what actually happened so far in advance. 4Warn Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman breaks down the differences, and how the forecasts originally did.
What’s the difference in storm types for Ian & how did the original forecasts compare to landfall?
How did the forecasts for Ian compare to what actually happened, and what’s the different between a post-tropical cyclone and a tropical storm?
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.