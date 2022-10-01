68º

What’s the difference in storm types for Ian & how did the original forecasts compare to landfall?

How did the forecasts for Ian compare to what actually happened, and what’s the different between a post-tropical cyclone and a tropical storm?

Bryan Schuerman, Meteorologist

Forecasting has come so far in terms of forecasting tropical systems, so how did some of the original forecasts do, and why did the title of Ian change on Friday? 4Warn Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman has the details.

You’ve probably heard a lot lately the terms, Hurricane, Tropical Storm and now, Post-Tropical Cyclone? Also, how did the original forecast for Hurricane Ian compare to what actually happened so far in advance. 4Warn Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman breaks down the differences, and how the forecasts originally did.

Bryan joined the WDIV 4Warn Weather Team in May 2022 as a meteorologist, and is also an experienced middle & high school teacher.

