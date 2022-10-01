What’s the difference in storm types for Ian & how did the original forecasts compare to landfall?

Forecasting has come so far in terms of forecasting tropical systems, so how did some of the original forecasts do, and why did the title of Ian change on Friday? 4Warn Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman has the details.

You’ve probably heard a lot lately the terms, Hurricane, Tropical Storm and now, Post-Tropical Cyclone? Also, how did the original forecast for Hurricane Ian compare to what actually happened so far in advance. 4Warn Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman breaks down the differences, and how the forecasts originally did.