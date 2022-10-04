Here’s when scattered showers could interrupt these warm temperatures in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A chilly night ahead, but not as cold as the last several nights. Temperatures drop into the mid-40s in most areas under clear skies—perfect weather for viewing the Space Station Flyby at 7:56 p.m. Look WNW for about seven minutes. The Space Station will then disappear into the southeast sky.

Wednesday

Beautiful day Wednesday. Take your lunch to work, eat outside, or pick a restaurant with outdoor seating. Sunshine and temps reach the mid-70s.

Thursday

Thursday starts out well, but we end the day with a few scattered showers. A cold front crosses the area late in the day, and while we don’t expect soaking rain, the chance to get a little wet is there in the evening and overnight.

Friday

Breezy and colder Friday behind the front. A few early morning showers will quickly come to an end. Lots of clouds and wind make for a very fall-like end to the week.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.