Few showers overnight ahead of breezy cool weekend In Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – Happy Friday!

Beautiful evening here in Metro Detroit ahead of a busy fall weekend, with cider mills, football games, and lots of fall color.

Friday night

We will stay dry and cool until around 1 a.m., when a few showers move into Metro Detroit. Any rain we get overnight will come to an end by around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. If you’re headed to a high school football game tonight, the sunset is at 6:52 p.m. Temps will be in the low 50s for the start of the game. But it will get quite cool as the game’s progresses—lots of layers are needed if you’re sitting on the cold bleachers.

Weekend forecast

Saturday looks cooler than normal, with a high of only 56 degrees. As I said, any rain we get should come to an end by 9 a.m. It will be quite chilly in the morning if you’re tailgating at U of M. At MSU, skies will be partly cloudy with breezy conditions through kick-off at 4 p.m. Once the sun sets at 6:51 p.m., it will get cold fast. So bundle up in your green & white gear.

Sunday looks dry, breezy, and cool, with highs back into the upper 50s. Much colder weather is ahead next week. If you haven’t blown out your sprinklers, you might want to get it done this weekend. And could we see the first flakes of the season on Monday?

