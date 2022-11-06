Calmer Sunday before rain and snow return to forecast for Metro Detroit: What to expect

Behind the cold front temperatures on Sunday Morning are running up to 20 degrees colder than we were to start the weekend

Sunday

The end of the weekend looks better in terms of sunshine for the region as we will expect plenty of sunshine, but with the strong pressure gradient remaining across the region, expect gusty winds once again. Wind gusts of up to 25-30 MPH are possible throughout the day. A southerly flow will continue to keep our temperatures above average as well. We will look for high temperatures running back into the 60s, which is at least 10 degrees above average for this time in early November.

Sunday Night

We will keep the mainly clear skies into the forecast overnight tonight heading into Monday morning. It will be another colder start heading into Monday with morning lows dropping the middle 40s for everyone.

Beginning of Next Week

The dry weather sticks around for the majority of next week. Expect plenty of sunshine as we work through the first part of the week with a little more cloud cover working into the region as we head into the end of next week. Temperatures briefly cooler as we work through Monday and Tuesday with most everyone into the 50s, where we should be for this time in November. But another warming trend is on the way as we work back into the lower to mid 60s for next Wednesday and Thursday.

End of Next Week

Another system rolls into the region for the end of next week. We will bring another chance of rain showers into the forecast with high temperatures back into the upper 50s by the afternoon.

Next Weekend

Then, colder changes move into the region for the start of next weekend. Below average temperatures will move into most of the lower 48 states, including Michigan. The forecast models also show a disturbance moving in as well, so we will bring a chance of rain and snow showers into the forecast for next weekend. High temperatures running 5-10 degrees below average as we head into the middle 40s by Saturday afternoon.