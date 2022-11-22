Metro Detroit weather: No cold turkey in our forecast

DETROIT – We are tracking mostly clear skies with a few high harmless clouds streaming across our skies and it is another cold one for those early birds. Good Tuesday morning Metro Detroit! The winds have died down and it is quite cold but there is enough cloud cover to insulate us which only means it’s not nearly as wind chilly as it was out there yesterday morning. Instead, temps are in the low to middle 20s with only a light and occasional breeze keeping the winter coats in play while the rest of your dress is up to you. Some of our usually cooler suburbs are reporting morning temps in the teens as we get going but fear not, more sun and warming is on tap for today.

Sunrise is at 7:32 a.m.

A few streaking clouds will help to produce some beautiful color this morning around sunrise with no threat for wet weather today. Metro Detroit high temperatures will eventually settle in the middle and upper 40s again as we get into a nice mix of sun and clouds with a lighter wind SW 5-10mph. We certainly could see a few neighborhoods flirting with 50 degrees this afternoon. It may seem cool, but our overall spread of temperatures is exactly on track with our climatological average highs and lows meaning middle 40s is where we should be for the middle to end of November.

Sunset is at 5:06 p.m.

Anyone who is planning to travel on Tuesday and Wednesday this week will be able to do so without any big weather concerns. Conditions will be gently warming on Wednesday with dry conditions and a good deal of sunshine both here and across Pure Michigan. Most of the country will be free of weather troubles making things much more reliable for those of you flying out of Metro Detroit. You’ll be leaving some wonderful weather with Hump Day highs landing right around 50 degrees and more of that mild wind SSW 5-10mph.

Conditions are looking excellent for America’s Thanksgiving Parade Thursday morning as we experience increasing clouds without the threat of rain or snow. Morning temps will dip down into the low and middle 30s and then warm into the middle 40s through the Parade which should end around noon. Thanksgiving Day temps will again land near 50 degrees or slightly warmer under partly sunny skies. The increasing clouds on our holiday are coming from a rainmaker coming out of the southern United States. That rain will arrive on Friday here in the Greater Detroit area.

Friday is a big shopping and travel day, and we will have some rain showers around. Temperatures will range between 40 and 47 degrees during the day which keeps any falling moisture liquid and not frozen. A few spotty morning showers are possible with greater rain chances Friday afternoon and evening. The European computer model keeps Michigan dry through Friday with a second storm digging out of the south heading our way late Saturday into Sunday morning. Our crystal ball is not in full focus for how the weekend will play out but right now it looks like we will have a good chance of at least a glancing blow from the storm moving our way this Friday. You will want to be prepared and we can help you with that, especially with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

