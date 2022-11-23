43º

Fall-like temperatures move out ahead of Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit

Wednesday; Thursday highs in low 50s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

DETROIT – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Tuesday evening and beyond.

Warming Up

  • Not too bad this afternoon and even better in the coming days.
  • Upper 40s Wednesday, lower 50s Friday!
  • Cooler temperatures return early next week, but highs Monday and Tuesday will still be in the lower 40s, so not the cold we saw the last few days.

Thanksgiving Day

  • The parade in the morning still looks fine, but still looks chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s and lower 40s.
  • During the day, we warm to near 50 degrees, and aside from more clouds, it looks nice and dry.

Late Week Rain

  • Showers are expected Friday, with the best chances coming in the morning.
  • Hoping and leaning towards us drying out in the evening!

Sunday Rain

  • Long-range models don’t exactly agree on timing, as some have rain here late Saturday, but I’m leaning towards this being more of a Sunday event.
  • Given the temperature profile, it looks to be an all-rain event Sunday, with the best chances coming in the morning.

Wednesday-Friday Travel Weather

  • Wednesday: Few showers in the south, especially in Texas. Some rain/snow in Montana/Wyoming.
  • Thursday: Rain in the south from Louisiana up through St. Louis.
  • Friday: Rain east of the Mississippi, including here in SE, MI. May also be some snow in west Texas/western Oklahoma.

