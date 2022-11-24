Metro Detroit weather: Tracking Thanksgiving showers

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning and Happy Thanksgiving! We are in for a cool but nice morning for those of you still heading out to family and friends with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. It will also be dry and near freezing for those lining Woodward Avenue for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Layers are a great idea because we will warm from the middle 30s to the middle 40s throughout the parade making for one of the better Holiday forecasts we’ve had here in Detroit. Enjoy and be safe.

Sunrise is at 7:35 a.m.

Maybe you’re going from the Parade to the Lions game which starts at 12:30 p.m. A sweatshirt and light jacket should work for tailgating and walking into Ford Field under partly cloudy skies. Our Thanksgiving high temps will be in the 50s for sure and the clouds will settle the rest. You should expect increasing afternoon and evening clouds ahead of some rain moving in later tonight and the longer the clouds hold off, the warmer we will get. The most likely scenario is a partly sunny mid to late afternoon with highs settling in the lower 50s with light winds all day S 5-10mph. The computer models are not all in sync for the timing of our rain chance but no wet weather here until well after sunset.

Sunset is at 5:05 p.m.

Rain showers will be possible after 7-8 p.m. which means you may have to deal with scattered, light rain on your way home from family and friends. The rain showers may get a little heavier in the overnight hours and it will be liquid instead of snow showers due to temps holding around 40 degrees during the precipitation period which should expire by 7 a.m. Skies will go from partly sunny to partly cloudy on Black Friday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees once again with dry conditions after that morning rain moves farther and farther east.

Small Business Saturday looks mostly dry during the day in a nice mix of sun and clouds with temps landing near 50 degrees. Clouds fill in late and a quick moving rainmaker will bring some showers our way late, late Saturday into mainly Sunday morning. We may have rain showers around with a few wet snowflakes possibly mixing in and very isolated with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s before lunchtime. Conditions improve through the afternoon as skies stay mostly cloudy and highs hit the middle to maybe upper 40s.

It looks dry for the first couple of days next week with cooler temps in the middle 40s Monday and Tuesday. A little rain and snow may move in here by the middle of next week. You will want to be prepared and we can help you with that, especially with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

