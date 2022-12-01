Quick warm-up to end work week, then cold air, wind returns for the weekend in Metro Detroit

The weather team is tracking the latest alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A quick warm-up to end the work week, then cold air and wind return for the start of the weekend.

Overnight

Not much in the way of cloud coverage Thursday night as temps fall into the mid to upper 20s. The good news is that the winds will be relatively light, shifting to a southerly flow, ushering in some warmer air to end the work week.

Friday

We will see a little sunshine mixed with the clouds Friday. Winds will continue out of the south around 10-20mph keeping our temps slightly above normal. Look for a high of 47 in the afternoon. After 6 p.m., we could start to see some sprinkles or light rain move into the area. Not enough to affect travel if you have evening plans.

Saturday

We could see a few lingering flurries flying around. Otherwise partly cloudy and windy. Another strong cold front comes through with a very similar setup to Friday. We will reach our high of 49 early in the morning, then strong winds and falling temps throughout the rest of the day. Blustery and cold during the afternoon hours, with wind gusts possibly reaching 35-40mph.

Looking Ahead

Sunday looks dry and cool with temps in the upper 30s. But the really cold air hits us midweek with highs barely into the low 30s.