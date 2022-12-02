Active weather is moving in Metro Detroit after quiet start to the weekend -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – After a quiet start to the day Friday, we are looking at active weather moving back into the region as we work through the late evening and into the overnight hours tonight.

The clouds will stick around as we work through the overnight hours Friday night, with scattered rain showers as well. The winds will also continue to be breezy overnight with gusts as high as 35-45 MPH possible, much like we saw in the middle of the week. This is thanks to a cold front that will work through as we go through the overnight hours Friday night and into Saturday Morning. Overnight lows will rise from the 40s into the lower 50s, with the cold front closing in on the region.

Saturday

We will keep the chance of some scattered rain showers in the forecast for the first part of our Saturday before the rain ends, and we do start to see some breaks in the clouds as we work into the afternoon hours behind the cold front. The winds will continue to be breezy for most of the day, especially through the first half of the day. Winds will be gusting as high as 35-45 mph.

Temperatures will hit a high early in the day in the mid to upper 50s and fall throughout the day behind the cold front. Expect temperatures to be into the 30s by the time we get into the afternoon and evening hours, with wind chills colder than that, thanks to the breezy winds continuing.

Sunday

We will bring drier weather into the forecast as we work through the end of the weekend with plenty of sunshine, and we will also bring cooler temperatures back into the forecast as well. High temperatures will remain in the 30s as we work into Sunday Afternoon.

Next week

The roller coaster weather forecast continues as we work into next week. We are looking at another cold front moving into the region as we work from Monday night into early on Tuesday morning. Expect the chance of rain showers to return as we work into the evening and overnight hours on Tuesday. High temperatures remaining in the 40s for Tuesday afternoon.

Mid-week forecast

Cloud cover will stick around for Wednesday before another chance of rain moves into the region for Thursday, with yet another frontal boundary moving into the region. With this one, high temperatures on Wednesday will not make it out of the upper 30s by the time we get to the afternoon.

As of right now, we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast as we head into the end of next week. Temperatures will be on the cold side of things as we will only make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s for Thursday and Friday.

