Tracking rain and snow ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

4Warn Weather – Wednesday was another fine shopping day, as expected, with lots of clouds but some breaks of sun in spots. Afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper-40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) are well above our long-term average of 40 degrees (4.5 degrees Celsius).

We’ll have a dry night ahead, albeit with lots of clouds. Temperatures will be a little cooler than what we started out with Wednesday as lows drop back into the low-30s (0 degrees Celsius). A northwest-to-north wind will develop at 4 to 8 mph.

Wednesday evening’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m., and Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:49 a.m.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, but some models suggest that some of us could even become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low-40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius), with a north-northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Becoming cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low-30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Wednesday’s computer models are coming into better agreement on Friday being a mostly snow event, with some raindrops possible in the far south. The day will start dry, but snow should develop by midday and continue into Friday evening. This is an interesting scenario because, with afternoon highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), the snow may initially melt on paved surfaces.

However, as the sun angle lowers after mid-afternoon and temperatures cool a bit, that will be the period of accumulating snow just in time for the Friday afternoon rush hour. I’m not expecting a ton of snow at this point, perhaps an inch or so on paved surfaces. However, elevated surfaces, such as patio furniture, mailboxes, decks, etc., will see more.

Areas north of M-59 / Hall Road / Highland Road will probably end up with under an inch due to being farther from the low-pressure area sliding to our south, with less than an inch probable in the far south and southeast due to the chance for some rain to mix in.

Weekend forecast

Saturday still looks dry, with mainly cloudy skies and highs in the low-40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Some rain and snow showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, with highs Sunday in the low-40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.