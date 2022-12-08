Tracking rain and storms ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

The weather team is tracking the latest alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – After a week of shifting computer models, we have a better handle on what to expect from the next storm system affecting part of your Friday.

Overnight

Dry and cold with lows in the upper 20s to right around 30. We could see some brief clearing before clouds fill back in by morning.

Friday

Cloudy and dry during the morning, a weak winter storm starts to move in during the late afternoon and early evening. Because temps will be in the upper 30s to around 40, not expecting much in the way of accumulation.

A lot depends on how much rain mixes in. But expect roads to be wet for the evening commute. Far west of Detroit, near Howell and Ann Arbor, there might be a quick inch of snow by midnight. Otherwise, the rest of Detroit will see very little in the way of accumulation.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday look dry, with highs in the low 40s. A little rain/snow mix moves in overnight Saturday but should be of little impact.