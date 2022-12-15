Tracking light rain-snow mix ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

4Warn Weather – After some much-needed rainfall moved through the region overnight last night and early this morning, along with the gusty winds, we’ve started to dry things out. But we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast with a light wintry mix overnight Thursday night and early Friday morning.

As we go through the evening hours Thursday night, we’re going to watch a very weak disturbance roll through the region, and with just a little bit of moisture, we are looking for the potential of a light rain-snow wintry mix. No accumulation is expected, and temperatures will remain above freezing for everybody as we head into the early and mid-evening hours tonight.

Friday

Walking into the end of the week on Friday, we will bring colder air into the region after the 40s we saw on Thursday. With the winds now coming out of the northwest, we’re going to bring just a little bit of moisture off of Lake Michigan, and that will give us the chance of some snow showers as we work through the afternoon and evening. While we start the day dry with cloud cover, expect those snowflakes to fly by the afternoon. We’re not expecting any accumulation across the region, but don’t be surprised to see the snowflakes fly. High temperatures are heading for the 30s by the time we get to Friday afternoon.

Weekend forecast

The winds will be gusty as we go through the end of the week and into the entire weekend. Winds sustained of 5 to 15 miles an hour, gusting upwards of 20 to 25 miles an hour, can be expected. And we’re going to keep the chance of a few snowflakes into the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. This is with a continued northwesterly flow across the region, don’t be surprised to see a few snowflakes fly. High temperatures are holding right around the freezing mark into the lower 30s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week

Looking ahead to next week, we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast for Monday before most of the major models are showing a system heading our way. By the time we get to Tuesday. With the colder air in place, it does look like this system will be entirely snow as we head into our Tuesday, and there is the potential for the snow to accumulate. Too early to tell how much snow we may see, but we are locking onto a cold or solution heading into next week. High temperatures right around the freezing mark on Monday will go below the freezing mark as we head into Tuesday.

Christmas

Then, colder air moves in as we head toward the end of next week, heading into the Christmas holiday. We will keep the cloud cover in the forecast for Wednesday before we bring another chance of snow in the forecast by Thursday. And colder air will get even colder as we head toward the end of next week, heading into the Christmas holiday with another surge of cold air moving into the region.

