Cool temperatures with possible snowflakes this weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – We’ve kept plenty of cloud cover in the forecast as we’ve worked through the day with a few snowflakes, and we will continue that trend as we work through the overnight hours Friday night. Much colder air is working into the region tonight as well. Expect temperatures to drop into the middle 20 as we work into Saturday Morning.

Weekend forecast

Looking ahead into the first part of the weekend, we will see much of the same as we saw on Friday. Plenty of cloud cover with scattered flurries or light snow. This is thanks to a northwest flow coming off of Lake Michigan, bringing moisture into the region. No accumulation is expected. High temperatures will remain below freezing as we work through your Saturday, only heading for the lower 30s by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be much of the same as what we’re looking for on Saturday, keeping the chance of a few snowflakes or flurries into the forecast. Colder temperatures remain as well, with high temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark and lower 30s by Sunday afternoon. The cloud cover will also stick around for Tuesday as well with temperatures remaining pretty steady, holding into the lower 30s by Monday afternoon.

Next week

Our attention then turns to chances of snow as we work into next week. As of right now, we are looking at two systems working into the region.

System No. 1: Tuesday – This system looks to roll through as we work throughout the day. The latest model trends are pulling the moisture through our central and northern communities. But we will need to keep our eyes on this to see if there is a shift in the models to bring the bulk of the moisture down into our region. The models have been fairly consistent on this snow, so I am confident we will see some snow. It is just who sees the most snow on Tuesday.

System No. 2: Thursday and Friday – The models are now coming into better agreement but are not 100% locked in step for this system, but from where we were on Thursday, we’re starting to see some alignment on this. This also comes at a time when the models are showing a decent polar plunge coming into the region as well. Confidence is increasing that we will get a good dose of snow into the region that would accumulate. We will continue to track this as we work through the weekend and into early next week.

It is too early to talk about any potential snowfall accumulations coming from either of these systems. We still need to work on the timing and placement for the areas that will see the snow, so stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend.

Once our first round of snow moves out of the region on Tuesday, we will see our temperatures drop. Expect high temperatures in the lower 30s on Tuesday. Then with the polar plunge in the forecast, high temperatures will head for the upper 20s on Wednesday and into the middle 20s for Thursday and Friday. This is well below average for where we should be for the end of December, and any snow that falls would stick and stay on the ground. If we do see snow, it looks like our chances of a white Christmas may be a reality for this year!

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.