22º

LIVE

Weather

Hang on one more day then a big warm up begins -- what to expect

Tuesday highs 20s, Wednesday upper 30s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather

4Warn Weather – The next 24 hours will remain well below normal, but then a healthy dose of warmer air moves in to close out 2022.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy skies and continued cold with a low of 14. The good news is that the winds will remain light so wind chills won’t be a huge problem.

Tuesday

Lots of clouds, but a little sunshine breaking through as well. Our normal high is 35 and we will only reach the upper 20s Tuesday. But then a nice warm-up begins midweek.

Wednesday

Sunshine mixed with clouds warms us above freezing to a high of 38.

Winds will start to pick up a bit, so it will still feel chilly. But then temps start really warming up by Thursday into the upper 40s.

By Friday we are into the low 50s! Looks like it will be wet, however, when we ring in the New Year.

For my full forecast watch the video player above.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.