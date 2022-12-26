Hang on one more day then a big warm up begins -- what to expect

4Warn Weather – The next 24 hours will remain well below normal, but then a healthy dose of warmer air moves in to close out 2022.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy skies and continued cold with a low of 14. The good news is that the winds will remain light so wind chills won’t be a huge problem.

Tuesday

Lots of clouds, but a little sunshine breaking through as well. Our normal high is 35 and we will only reach the upper 20s Tuesday. But then a nice warm-up begins midweek.

Wednesday

Sunshine mixed with clouds warms us above freezing to a high of 38.

Winds will start to pick up a bit, so it will still feel chilly. But then temps start really warming up by Thursday into the upper 40s.

By Friday we are into the low 50s! Looks like it will be wet, however, when we ring in the New Year.

For my full forecast watch the video player above.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.