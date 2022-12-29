We’re expecting a wet end to the year in Metro Detroit -- here’s what you need to know

DETROIT – A couple of soggy days are fast approaching to end the year, and they should give us a good dose of rain.

For the rest of Thursday, clouds hang tough, with perhaps a few drips or drops from time to time in the evening. If it does happen, it’ll be few and far between, with little to no impact.

Temperatures will stay pretty steady overnight, with a southerly flow still in place. Upper 40s is about as low as temperatures go overnight.

Rain is on tap for Friday, and it will be heavy, at times. The morning commute will feature a few scattered showers in the area, but the more widespread and steady rain comes in closer to lunchtime. Showers hang with us through the afternoon as temperatures top out in the lower 50s.

Rain chances continue into Saturday, with the best chances coming in the morning and early afternoon. Latest model guidance is hinting that we’ll dry out in the evening, but that’s not a done deal. We’ll have to monitor model runs closely over the next day or two to see how things will shape up, but we’re optimistic at this time that we’ll see more dry weather when the ball drops.

This system will give us a good dose of rain, as most of us look to pick up between half an inch and one inch of new rain. Some select spots might even see slightly over an inch.

On Sunday, a quick light shower will be possible in the morning, but the majority of Sunday looks dry.

Temperatures this weekend dip some, but we’re still going to be well above normal for this time of the year, with highs in the mid-40s on Saturday and Sunday. This comes before another push of warm air next week.

Highs Tuesday will be near 60 degrees, 15 degrees above the normal high for this time of the year.

The trade off with the warmth, though, is another increased chance of rain. More showers are expected Tuesday of next week.

