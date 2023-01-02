We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!

Overnight

Rainy and mild with temperatures staying in the upper 30s. Rain could be heavy at times so watch for ponding on roads if you are traveling tonight. Although fog will not be as dense as it was Monday morning, we will still have some fog to go along with the rain and mild temps.

Tuesday

The heaviest rain will fall during the morning hours, becoming more scattered as we head into the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will average around a half inch or slightly more. Temps will rise to around 58 degrees by late evening. The record is 59 set in 1950.

Wednesday

Still mild for this time of year with mostly cloudy skies and a few light rain showers. By Friday temps get back closer to normal in the upper 30s. More on the weekend forecast and when we see the sunshine return coming up in the forecast tonight at 4, 5, 6 & 11pm on Local 4 News

