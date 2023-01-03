Here’s how dense fog could affect your Wednesday morning commute in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Fog continues to be the focus of the forecast over the next 24 hours. Patchy fog Tuesday afternoon will become dense and more widespread overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Overnight

A few rain showers are possible Tuesday night. But the main concern will be the development of dense fog. Caution when traveling will be needed, especially in areas already prone to dense fog. Temps do remain well above freezing, so ice is not a concern—lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and mild with temps in the low 50s. A few light rain showers are not out of the question, but most of the day will be dry.

Thursday

This is the day of change here in Metro Detroit. Cooler air and a few flurries or light snow showers are possible. Highs back down to the upper 30s. Remember that our normal high is now 33 degrees, so we are technically above normal for this time of the year.

Quick side note, I just looked at the forecast for Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field in Green Bay; A cold but dry night is expected, with temps dropping from the low 20s down into the teens by the second half of the game. Pretty darn chilly, but it could be much worse for January in Wisconsin! Stay tuned for Local 4 News.

For my full forecast, watch the video player above.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.