Special weather alert as fog makes for difficult overnight travel in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has put out a Special Weather Statement tonight advising caution when traveling due to fog. Patchy fog is now becoming more and more dense as visibilities are reduced to less than a mile. Several locations are now reporting visibility down to less than a quarter of a mile as well.

Overnight

Rainy and mild with temperatures staying in the upper 30s. Rain could be heavy at times so watch for ponding on roads if you are traveling tonight. Although fog will not be as dense as it was Monday morning, we will still have some fog to go along with the rain and mild temps.

Tuesday

The heaviest rain will fall during the morning hours, becoming more scattered as we head into the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will average around a half inch or slightly more. Temps are going to be a bit trickier than we originally anticipated. The warm front is now predicted to stay around the Ohio border tomorrow afternoon. If that happens, some of our northern suburbs will stay in the cool sector with temps in the upper 40s. South of Detroit we should still have temps at least in the low 50s by late evening.

Wednesday

Still mild for this time of year with mostly cloudy skies and a few light rain showers. By Friday temps get back closer to normal in the upper 30s. More on the weekend forecast and when we see the sunshine return coming up in the forecast tonight at 4, 5, 6 & 11pm on Local 4 News

