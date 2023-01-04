Colder air, rain, snow to end workweek in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Dense fog has finally lifted across Metro Detroit, and a few places even seeing a touch of late-day sun weaving through the clouds.

Overnight

Cloudy skies and cooler Wednesday with lows in the mid-30s; Winds will be WSW 5-10mph, and fog should not be a problem as it’s been the last couple of nights.

Thursday

Much cooler, with a few light snow showers possible. Highs return to the upper 30s. But keep in mind our normal high is only 33, so we are still on the mild side for this time of year.

Weekend forecast

Most of the weekend will be dry. But Sunday afternoon and evening, we do have a chance of a light snow shower south of Detroit.

Quick side note, I just looked at the forecast for Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field in Green Bay; A cold but dry night is expected, with temps dropping from the low 20s down into the teens by the second half of the game. Pretty darn chilly, but it could be much worse for January in Wisconsin! Stay tuned for Local 4 News.

For my full forecast, watch the video player above.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.