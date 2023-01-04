Rain fades, light snow on the way for Thursday, Friday in SE Michigan: Here’s the latest

4Warn Weather – We’re tracking light snow that will move into Metro Detroit to end the week, following Wednesday’s rain. Here’s the latest forecast, as of Wednesday afternoon.
A few flakes Thursday, Friday
- Aside from a quick shower or two, the rest of Wednesday/Wednesday night should be dry leading into the next chances for precipitation, which come Thursday and Friday.
- A few flakes will fly on both Thursday and Friday, but it won’t be widespread.
- A light accumulation will take place for some of us, but not everyone will get this. Chances are a touch higher Thursday than Friday, but both days we’re talking little impact from any snowfall.
30s returning
- Our highs are in the 50s on Wednesday, but 30s are on tap going forward for the next week, as our winter reality sets back in.
Weekend wet weather update
- Long range computer models are still having a tough time with the track and timing of the next system approaching us.
- On Tuesday, computer models were pushing the next system in Saturday, but now the thinking is that it’ll reach us on Sunday.
- The track of the low is also up in the air, which means the precipitation type that you will see fall is still in question, depending on where you live. There will be snow to the north and rain to the south with this system -- but the exact placement is a question mark right now, since we are so far out. We’ll have to fine tune this over the coming days.
Weather links
Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.
Check out the interactive radar below.