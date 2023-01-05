Rain transitioning into snow for evening commute in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Rain mixed with a few snowflakes to continue across much of Metro Detroit Thursday afternoon. That rain should change to mostly light snow as we head through the evening commute.

Overnight

Light snow ends, leaving us with cloudy skies and cool temps. Most cities are dropping below freezing, so you could have a few icy patches if you travel Thursday night. The official low at Metro Airport will be 31 degrees with winds WSW 5-10.

Friday

Mostly cloudy skies and fairly cool with highs around 38 degrees. Skies should start to clear a bit late in the day, hopefully in time for us to see at least a little sunshine. A couple of flurries could also be seen flying around from time to time.

Weekend forecast

Most of the weekend will be dry. Temps are certainly not as mild as earlier in the week. But we will still be at least a few degrees above normal on both days. And we see the sun, which is AWESOME!!

Quick side note, I just looked at the forecast for Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field in Green Bay; A cold but dry night is expected, with temps in the low 20s. Pretty darn chilly, but it could be much worse for January in Wisconsin! Stay tuned for Local 4 News.

For my full forecast, watch the video player above.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.