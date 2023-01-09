Tracking wet weather Tuesday, Thursday, Friday in SE Michigan: What to expect

4Warn Weather – We’re tracking some wet weather on Tuesday, a brief warm up in the middle of the week, and then a late-week weather system that will bring rain and snow. Here’s the latest.
Local forecast
Few flakes/drops Tuesday
- A weak system will bring us the chance for a few snowflakes or light showers on Tuesday.
- I think most of us see just a few flakes, but some light rain will mix in here and there. The best chances for raindrops will be in the South Zone.
Quick warm up
- We’ll be in the upper 30s Tuesday, but we’ll warm to the lower and middle 40s Wednesday and Thursday.
- It won’t be a long-lived warm-up, as we’ll be back in the 30s this weekend.
Late week system
- The drop in temperatures this week will come along with our next chance for rain and snow.
- This will start Wednesday night with a few showers moving in. The rain will stick around for the first part of Thursday. The second part of Thursday is when we see precipitation change over to snow.
- On the back side of this system, a few snow showers look likely on Friday, mainly in the morning.
- A light accumulation will be possible, but it’s a little too far out to talk specifics on numbers.
Normal temps
Normal high at 32 degrees
- The coldest normal high that we see in a calendar year is 32 degrees.
- This starts to happen Tuesday, Jan. 10 and will continue through Feb. 4.
