Clouds, wintry mix with minor warmup returning to Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Blink, and you might have missed the sunshine today. We did have a few breaks, but also a few snowflakes and drizzle. A minor warmup begins with temperatures returning to the low to mid-40s.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy and dry. With winds SSE 5mph, we will hold lows around 30 in the city and upper 20s in the suburbs.

Wednesday

Plenty of clouds and perhaps a spritz of drizzle from time to time; Highs should reach the low to mid-40s.

Thursday

Lots of rain Thursday, with highs in the mid-40s; Then, Thursday, late in the day, we will see a changeover to snow. Now the exact track of the storm will be key to determining if we see any accumulation; This is something we will get a much better handle on over the next 48 hours.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks dry, with temps a touch above normal in the mid to upper 30s.

