Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy skies, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures

4 Warn Weather – The storm that really wasn’t, it wasn’t much of anything for most of us and now, we’re just dealing with wind and the cool down. The back side of most storms has a cold front followed by colder air and at least that part has come to fruition. The rest of this storm was a major disappointment for us here in Metro Detroit. The last thing we want is hazardous winter weather to slow you down or cause you problems, but we are still in desperate need. We ended 2022 in a major precipitation deficit, and that’s the way we’re starting this year. Bottom line, we need storms like this to hit instead of miss to help our climate moving forward. Oh well! Now, we have cloudy skies, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. The winds will be gusting over 25-30mph at times so watch out for downed tree limbs and maybe a sporadic traffic light swaying as the wind chills have dipped into the teens to near 20 degrees. It’s the full winter garb of coats, hats, and gloves if you’re planning on being outside for a little bit to start this Finally Friday.

Sunrise is at 8 a.m.

There is some snow on Exact Track 4D Radar off to our south and west, but most of that moisture will stay away. Really, the best snow chances around Metro Detroit this Friday will be up in the Thumb and in Southern Ontario. The winds NNW 10-20mph gusting 25-35mph at times will produce more clouds and occasional snow bands moving into those areas which is cause for some concern. Be on the lookout for a snow band or squall and you should be doing that on our 4Warn Weather App which shows you the radar and which direction these snow showers may be moving. Most of us will just see cloudy skies with highs near 32 degrees feeling like the teens to low 20s in that pesky breeze. Yes, a flake or flurry here and there is possible but no big deal for most of Metro Detroit.

Sunset is at 5:24 p.m.

Saturday will be cool but very close to our climatological average and the brighter of the two weekend days. Lows may start closer to 20 degrees with highs in the lower to maybe middle 30s and mostly sunny skies. Sunday will bring an increase in clouds with highs of 35 to 40 degrees into the afternoon. We are not seeing definitive information that shows a blah and cloudy Sunday which means we may see some sunshine for the first half of the day, but it does indeed look like clouds will be on the increase late in the day ahead of our next weather maker or chance for showers.

MLK Jr. Day is Monday and it is our next chance at wet weather which does not look like an all day affair. Expect mild and dryer weather through the lunch hour with highs heading back into the lower 40s. Rain showers will be moving in through the afternoon and evening with no reason to worry about a wintry mix at those temperatures. We will let you know if anything changes.

The rain showers will linger into Tuesday morning of next week and then we should see things dry out into the afternoon as highs hit the middle 40s or warmer. Most of next week looks very mild with midweek temps still in the middle 40s and no sign of true winter temperatures and conditions until the very end of this month and into early February. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday and the computer models show dry conditions for us in those low to middle 40s. There is another chance for rain showers on Thursday of next week with temps still to warm for any frozen precipitation.

