Snow flakes, wind dwindling ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit: Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Friday evening and beyond.
Flakes Ending
- Few flakes flying today, but these come to an end this afternoon/evening.
Winds Relaxing
- Winds are gusty through this afternoon, but tonight and tomorrow they start to relax.
- They pick back up Monday of next week.
Weekend Sunshine
- Believe it or not… we’re still anticipating a good amount of sunshine this weekend.
- Few clouds return later Sunday.
Two Systems Next Week
- First system still looks to arrive later Monday into Tuesday and bring us all rain.
- The second system is Thursday into Friday. This one will be mostly rain Thursday, then snow on Friday.