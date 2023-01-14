28º

Snow flakes, wind dwindling ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit: Here’s what to expect

Cooler temperatures continue

Brett Collar, Meteorologist

4Warn Weather – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Friday evening and beyond.

Flakes Ending

  • Few flakes flying today, but these come to an end this afternoon/evening.

Winds Relaxing

  • Winds are gusty through this afternoon, but tonight and tomorrow they start to relax.
  • They pick back up Monday of next week.

Weekend Sunshine

  • Believe it or not… we’re still anticipating a good amount of sunshine this weekend.
  • Few clouds return later Sunday.

Two Systems Next Week

  • First system still looks to arrive later Monday into Tuesday and bring us all rain.
  • The second system is Thursday into Friday. This one will be mostly rain Thursday, then snow on Friday.

