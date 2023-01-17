Wintry mix, then heavy rain expected for Metro Detroit

The weather team is tracking the latest alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – After a brief break from the rain Wednesday, rain and possibly a wintry mix move into Metro Detroit as part of our next big weather system.

Overnight

Light rain will come to an end, but the clouds hang tough overnight. Our low will be 37 degrees which is higher than our normal daytime high of 37.

Wednesday

Wednesday will have continued mild with highs in the low 40s. Lots of clouds, but it should be dry during the day. Then during the evening, rain moves in between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday, and there could be a period of rain mixed with snow. This is something we will keep a close eye on. At this point, it looks to change over to rain by the morning commute.

Thursday

A half inch of rain could fall on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Then behind this system, colder air, but not too cold, wraps in. We could see a few flurries to end the work week. But otherwise cloudy and cool with highs back into the upper 30s.

Will we see the sun again this weekend?

For my full forecast, watch the video player above.

