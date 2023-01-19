We could get several inches of snow soon in Metro Detroit -- here’s all you need to know

DETROIT – Thursday’s weather scenario is playing out exactly as expected, with the morning rain having moved out and a few of us even getting some mid-afternoon breaks of sun.

More showers will move in in the evening, but, fortunately for us, a severe weather bullseye will remain to the south in Central Ohio, where damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado are possible through early evening.

Rain showers will transition to some snow showers overnight, but there will be no accumulation to worry about. Temperatures should drop into the low to mid-30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius) and it’ll remain breezy with west winds developing at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

Thursday evening’s sunset is at 5:31 p.m., and Friday morning’s sunrise is at 7:57 a.m.

Friday

Cloudy and breezy on Friday, with snow showers possible -- especially across the northern half of the area in the morning.

Temperatures barely rise through the day, holding in the mid-30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius) for an afternoon high. West wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend weather

Saturday still looks dry, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s (2 degrees Celsius). It should remain dry for our Saturday evening plans, as well.

Some light snow develops on Sunday, but we should only get a light dusting. Highs in the mid-30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Larger snow storm next week?

Monday and Tuesday look mostly cloudy and dry, with highs in the mid-30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius).

A more impactful winter storm moving out of South Texas on Tuesday picks up Gulf of Mexico moisture and races northeastward, possibly spreading snow into our area on Wednesday, with several inches possible.

Obviously, we’re still six days out, and things could change, but I’m seeing better-than-average computer model agreement on an accumulating snow scenario for us next Wednesday. Stay tuned!