3 rounds of snowfall coming to Metro Detroit in next week -- here’s when and what to expect

DETROIT – More snowfall is expected in Metro Detroit on Wednesday, Friday, and this weekend, but when will it arrive, and how much will we get?

Good dose of snow Wednesday

We’re still on track to see some good accumulating snow on Wednesday. Arrival is expected as the morning drive is wrapping up, with the snow moving in from south to north.

The heaviest snow is expected in the middle part of the day. The widespread snow tapers down in the evening after sunset, but a few flakes may linger here and there during the overnight.

We’re currently expecting 2-5 inches, with lesser amounts to the northwest, and higher amounts in the southeast.

More snow Friday

Another system brings us some light accumulating snow on Friday. Not as much as Wednesday, but a little more will add up.

Weekend snow

A third system brings us another chance for snow Sunday. Long-range models are not in great agreement on this, but it’s something to watch, for sure.

Gusty winds this week

With the first snow-maker Wednesday, we also see gusty winds return. Gusts will be over 25 mph, at times.

More gusty winds come Friday into Saturday.