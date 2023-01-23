NWS: Winter storm watch for parts of Metro Detroit on Wednesday; 5-8 inches of snow possible

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of Metro Detroit on Wednesday, saying certain counties could get 5-8 inches of snow.

The watch will be in effect for Lenawee, Monroe, and Wayne counties from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy snow is possible, and those three counties could get up to 5-8 inches of snow, according to the NWS.

Snow is expected to begin at the end of the morning commute, with the heaviest snowfall coming in the middle of the day. Travel conditions will deteriorate steadily through the evening commute, officials said.

Widespread snowfall is expected to decrease after sunset, but some snowflakes could continue overnight.